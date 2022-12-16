LVHS Student of the Week: Erick Harms

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Erick Harms is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Erick has lettered in Varsity Swimming and is part of many other activities like Student Council, Cross Country, and Soccer. His interests outside of school include Biking, backpacking and videography.

Erick was nominated by Cami Kistemann saying: “Erick has a great attitude. He is a quiet leader that expresses himself respectfully around teachers, students and all those with whom he associates. He is a great representative of LVHS, his family and his community.”

After high school, Erick plans to have a great summer and go to college in the fall at the University of Wyoming to earn a degree in Environmental Engineering.

Erick is the son of Joel & Lydia Harms.