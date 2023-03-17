LVHS Student of the Week: Claire Lane

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Claire Lane is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! “I am an AP Scholar with honors, championed and placed in many Speech and Debate tournaments and played in the district Honor Band.” says Claire.

She was nominated by John Rounds: “Claire is very conscientious. She has a willingness to contribute to class discussions and always adds valuable information. I appreciate her involvement in the class and desire to put together well thought out work and responses.”

Claire participates in Speech and Debate, Musicals, Band, Choir. Outside of school she enjoys, reading, quilting, and crocheting.

Claire plans to attend the University of Wyoming and major in Speech and Communicative Disorders.

She is the daughter of Jon & Laura Lane.