LVHS Student of the Week: Carter Ayers

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Carter Ayers, a Senior, was nominated by John Rounds saying, “Carter is a diligent and engaged student. He comes to class with a smile on his face and is engaged and ready to learn every day. His attitude and general nature make him a pleasure to have in class. He is willing to ask questions and advocate for himself when he needs help. His ability to communicate in a positive fashion will take him far in life.”

Carter is an exceptional student with Academic Letters all semesters. His school activities include, Soccer and the National Honor Society. Carter’s favorite hobbies are, weight lifting and hanging out with friends and family. After high school, Carter plans to attend a 4-year college either pursuing my interest in Dentistry or Entrepreneurship/Business.

