LVHS Student of the Week: Caleb Else

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Caleb Else is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Caleb has been part of the LVHS Boys Swim Team that has had 26 consecutive 3A State Championships (so far!)

He was nominated by Suzie Masek: “Caleb has maintained a strong work ethic throughout his high school career and his GPA shows it! He consistently works to push himself academically and to improve his work so that it meets his own high expectations. Even during the grueling swim seasons, or when he is tied up with practice for a musical, he continues to ensure his work is turned in and meets standards. There is no doubt Caleb will be successful in his post-secondary endeavors!”

Advertisement

After high school, Caleb plans to get a degree in Computer Science.

Caleb is the son of Monte & Lori Else.