LVHS Student of the Week: Brenon Stauffenberg

County 10
County 10

Brenon Stauffenberg, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

“Brenon has consistently shown himself to be a leader at LVHS. His effort and ability have led him to excel in both academics and athletics. Regardless of the challenges he faces, he attacks with a positive attitude.”

Nominating Faculty Members(s):  Seth Conine

Advertisement

Parent(s):  Serol & Tiffany Stauffenberg

Students Plans after Graduation:  “To further my academic career at the University of Wyoming.”

Special Awards or Honors:   3-time Letter in both Football and Basketball, 1-time Letter in Golf, All-Conference in both Football and Basketball, Academic Letters

School Activities: Football, Basketball (4 years)     Golf (1 year)

Advertisement

Other Activities, Hobbies or Interests:  hunting, traveling and hanging out with friends and family

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.