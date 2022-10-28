LVHS Student of the Week: Brenon Stauffenberg

Brenon Stauffenberg, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

“Brenon has consistently shown himself to be a leader at LVHS. His effort and ability have led him to excel in both academics and athletics. Regardless of the challenges he faces, he attacks with a positive attitude.”

Nominating Faculty Members(s): Seth Conine

Advertisement

Parent(s): Serol & Tiffany Stauffenberg

Students Plans after Graduation: “To further my academic career at the University of Wyoming.”

Special Awards or Honors: 3-time Letter in both Football and Basketball, 1-time Letter in Golf, All-Conference in both Football and Basketball, Academic Letters

School Activities: Football, Basketball (4 years) Golf (1 year)

Advertisement

Other Activities, Hobbies or Interests: hunting, traveling and hanging out with friends and family