LVHS Student of the Week: Addison “Addie” Hallock

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Addison “Addie” Hallock is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Addie has received the Phoenix Award, two academic letters.

She was nominated by Jenny Joyes: “Addie has been walking into my classroom with a smile on her face and positive attitude since her freshman year. She is motivated by challenges and does not give up with tough situations. Her peers feel a sense of welcoming with her presence. Addie has a huge heart and truly cares about her teachers and everyone at LVHS. I feel honored and privileged to be Addie’s teacher for the last 4 years!”

Another nomination from Kiley Chatfield states, “Addie has exemplified what it means to be an excellent student. She has been in my woodworking classes for 3 years and has always been a student that I can count on to work hard and be a leader. Addie is always early, stays late, and volunteers for any project I need help with. Addie magnifies what it means to be a true Tiger and LVHS.”

Outside of school, Addie enjoys softball and reading.

After high school Addie plans to attend Black Hills State University and pursue a Masters in Elementary Education.

Addie is the daughter of Levi & Chelynne Hallock

