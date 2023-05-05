LVHS Student of the Week: Abraham “Abe” Lopez

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Abraham “Abe” Lopez is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! He participates in Basketball, Stained Glass, Art. Abe has received 3A West All-Conference in Basketball! Outside of school, he enjoys Basketball, running, hiking, hunting, meditating, prayer, and being outdoors.

Abe was nominated by Rachel Husbyn : “Abe has worked very hard over the last several years to improve his performance in math class and his hard work has paid off. Abe also shows great leadership in class. He is consistently a positive role model for underclassmen and will frequently share with them lessons he has learned throughout high school. He is always willing to help out his classmates in any way that he can. The growth I have seen from him throughout high school has been amazing.”

After graduation, Abe wants to attend a Junior College to play basketball for 2 years, graduate with Associates, then attend a bigger college to get his Bachelors

Abe is the son of Sybil Mora & Francisco Lopez.