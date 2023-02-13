LVHS Nordic skiers brought home 1st place finishes this weekend

The Lander Valley High Nordic Ski team competed this past weekend at the Pahaska Tepee/Cody Invite which was the last regular season meet before the Nordic State Championships in Jackson on February 24 & 25.

Highlights from this weekend are as follows:

Girls’ results from Friday’s 6K Classic – top 20: Ameya Eddy 1st, Emily Anderson 2nd, Shayla Babits 3rd, Anni Wilmot 5th, Divya Forbis 6th, Shanti Junker 13th, and Meesha Prine 19th.

Boys’ results from Friday’s 6K Classic – top 20: Bennett Hutchison 1st, Diego Lobatos 4th, Otus Beason 6th, Owen Firth 10th, and Mack White 17th

Girls’ results from Saturday’s 10K Freestyle – top 20: Ameya Eddy 1st, Anni Wilmot 4th, Shayla Babits 5th, Emily Anderson 10th, Divya Forbis 11th, Lizzie Whiting 15th, and Meesha Prine 17th.

Boys’ results from Saturday’s 10K Freestyle – top 20: Bennett Hutchison 1st, Diego Lobatos 3rd, Otus Beason 4th, Mack White 14th, and Owen Firth 20th.

Check out the full results from the meet here.

(h/t Julianne Feck) (h/t Julianne Feck) (h/t Julianne Feck) (h/t Julianne Feck) (h/t Julianne Feck) (h/t Julianne Feck) (h/t Julianne Feck) (h/t Julianne Feck) (h/t Julianne Feck)