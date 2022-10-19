LVHS girls swimming, diving took 6th in Laramie

(Laramie, WY) – Last weekend the LVHS Swim and Dive Team traveled to Laramie to attend the largest swim meet of the season.

Eighteen teams and well over 300 athletes were involved over two days, including many 4A schools Lander doesn’t compete against at any other meet in the season.

The Friday meet was not scored because diving was spread across both days, but when the Saturday scores were tallied, Lander stacked up as the top 3A squad, placing 6th overall, just ahead of rival Green River.

The Tigers were led by several swimmers who had personal and/or season-best times leading to top ten finishes.

Senior Lainy Duncan had a season-best time good for a second place finish in the 100 Yard Breaststroke to go with a 4th place finish in the 200 Yard IM on Friday. She followed that up with a 5th place in the Breaststroke and personal season-best time 7th place finish in the Butterfly on Saturday.

Freshman Katy Anderson had personal-best times in the 100 Yard Backstroke and the100 Yard Butterfly that earned her two first places on Friday. She followed that up on Saturday with a personal-best time 4th place finish in the 200 Yard IM and a 6th place finish in the 100 Yard Butterfly.

Freshman Daegan Reinhardt swam a personal best 200 Yard Freestyle good for 6th place and placed 4th in the 500 Yard Freestyle on Friday, with a 7th place finish in the 100 Yard Freestyle Saturday.

Sophomore Lara Robertson collected a 4th place in the 100 Yard Freestyle Friday to go along with three 5th places (50 Yard Freestyle on Friday, 500 Yard Freestyle and 200 Yard Freestyle on Saturday).

Junior Josey Johnson swam to an 8th place finish in the 100 Yard Freestyle on Friday and a 9th place finish in the 50 Yard Freestyle Saturday.

Senior Divya Forbis turned in Lander’s top diving performance. Forbis tied for 16th place amongst the divers with Olive Roberts from Green River. Only one 3A diver scored more points, Zella Maez also from Green River.

Lander’s performance seems to indicate they will be quite competitive at the state meet in three weeks at that same pool.

Head Coach Eric DeClue said, ”We had a few kids qualify in more events which is going to help a lot. They swam extremely well the second day for not getting much sleep and it being this late in the season. This was a good reminder to them for what State will be like with the late night the first day and early morning that second day.”

3A teams from Powell, Buffalo, and Cody did not attend this meet and they will bring strong teams to the state meet as well. It will be a very exciting time at the pool in Laramie November 3rd and 4th.

Conference competition concludes this Friday and Saturday in Rawlins. The Tigers will celebrate Senior Night at the Last Chance Meet October 27th in Lander.

The above and below information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.

Lander Results

Laramie Girls Pre-Invite

10/14/22

No Team Scores.

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1) Cheyenne Central A 1:57.20, 6) Lander A (Anderson, Duncan, Forbis, Flint) 2:02.41, 27) Lander B (Selley, Reisig, Watson, Hill) 2:23.43

200 Yard Freestyle: 1) Danhaus SHE 2:04.48, 6) Reinhardt LAN 2:08.08, 15) Johnson LAN 2:15.07, 21) Brinda LAN 2:18.20, 61) Else LAN 2:46.21

200 Yard IM: 1) Schierkolk KWH 2:18.32, 4) Duncan LAN 2:30.34, 31) Osorio LAN 3:35.70, 33) Salway-One Horn LAN 3:49.47

50 Yard Freestyle: 1) Olivieri JAC 25.35, 5) Robertson LAN 26.17, 43) Watson LAN 28.78, 59) Flint LAN 29.67, 80) Selley LAN 30.81, 83) Reisig LAN 30.94, 98) Plaisted LAN 31.78, 146) Moats LAN 38.08

100 Yard Butterfly: 1) Anderson LAN 1:03.53, 14) Forbis LAN 1:13.68, 24) Watson LAN 1:26.28, 25) Selley LAN 1:27.38

100 Yard Freestyle: 1) Arnell GRV 53.83, 4) Robertson LAN 57.00, 8) Johnson LAN 58.59, 112) Moats LAN 1:22.27

500 Yard Freestyle: 1) Olivieri JAC 5:36.35, 4) Reinhardt LAN 5:58.65, 36) Clancy LAN 7:38.47, 40) Salway-One Horn LAN 8:09.07

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1) Kelly Walsh A 1:44.58, 5) Lander A (Duncan, Reinhardt, Johnson, Robertson) 1:47.74, 31) Lander B (Forbis, Osorio, Else, Watson) 2:09.10, 39) Lander C (Moats, Salway-One Horn, Selley, Hill) 2:17.51

100 Yard Backstroke: 1) Anderson LAN 1:02.55, 22) Brinda LAN 1:13.99, 24) Plaisted LAN 1:14.42, 27) Flint LAN 1:14.96, 50) Clancy LAN 1:23.32

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1) Arnell GRV 1:10.31, 2) Duncan LAN 1:12.65, 15) Reisig LAN 1:21.94, 44) Hill LAN 1:36.30, 58) Osorio LAN 1:54.69

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1) Kelly Walsh A 3:53.30, 3) Lander A (Anderson, Reinhardt, Johnson, Robertson) 3:57.60, 22) Lander B (Brinda, Plaisted, Reisig, Salway-One Horn) 5:00.77, 29) Lander C (Clancy, Osorio, Else, Flint) 5:27.69

Laramie Invite

10/15/22

Team Scores:1) Cheyenne Central 22, 2) Jackson 166, 3) Campbell County 152.50, 4) Laramie 141, 5) Kelly Walsh 131, 6) Lander 119.50, 7) Green River 110, 8) Sheridan 101, 9) Thunder Basin 74, 10) Cheyenne East 43, 11) Kemmerer 37.50, 12) Rock Springs 32, 13) Douglas 28.50, 14) Cheyenne South 24, 15) Evanston 7, 16) Worland 4, 17) Newcastle 1

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1) Central A 1:56.72, 5) Lander A (Anderson, Duncan, Forbis, Johnson) 2:01.48, 22) Lander B (Reisig, Watson, Flint, Brinda) 2:18.13

200 0Yard Freestyle: 1) Mathes LAR 1:58.14, 5) Robertson LAN 2:05.80, 22) Brinda LAN 2:22.60, 25) Flint LAN 2:24.06, 39) Hill LAN 2:42.04, 42) Clancy LAN 2:44.59

200 Yard IM: 1) Arnell GRV 2:13.72, 4) Anderson LAN 2:21.85, 30) Reisig LAN 2:45.70, 34) Plaisted LAN 2:48.12, 39) Selley LAN 3:02.23, 44) Else LAN 3:11.24

50 Yard Freestyle: 1) Johnson KWH 25.43, 9) Johnson LAN 26.90, 18) Reinhardt LAN 27.31, 45) Watson LAN 29.19, 138) Salway-One Horn LAN 36.59, 144) Osorio LAN 37.62

100 Yard Butterfly: 1) Arnell GRV 1:00.20, 6) Anderson LAN 1:05.91, 7) Duncan LAN 1:06.71, 35) Salway-One Horn LAN 1:51.22

100 Yard Freestyle: 1) Schierkolk KWH 54.50, 7) Reinhardt LAN 59.49, 17) Forbis LAN 1:02.79, 59) Hill LAN 1:13.23

500 Yard Freestyle: 1) Mathes LAR 5:25.67, 5) Robertson LAN 5:51.89, 17) Brinda LAN 6:17.99, 18) Johnson LAN 6:21.43, 43) Osorio LAN 8:41.92

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1) Kelly Walsh A 1:42.12, 8) Lander A (Flint, Reinhardt, Duncan, Robertson) 1:52.14, 22) Lander B (Watson, Forbis, Brinda, Selley) 2:00.15, 44) Lander C (Clancy, Osoiro, Salway-One Horn, Plaisted) 2:22.64

100 Yard Backstroke: 1) Olivieri JAC 1:01.37, 14) Flint LAN 1:13.80, 16) Plaisted LAN 1:13.86, 26) Reisig LAN 1:15.73, 32) Watson LAN 1:18.38, 44) Selley LAN 1:23.80

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1) DeLay CEN 1:08.98, 5) Dunan LAN 1:12.79, 36) Clancy LAN 1:33.78, 43) Else LAN 1:36.37

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1) Jackson A 3:46.28, 4) Lander A (Reinhardt, Anderson, Johnson, Robertson) 3:54.80, 26) Lander B (Hill, Plaisted, Reisig, Selley) 4:59.35

Diving: 1) Lewis CEN 433.85, 16) Forbis LAN 294.70, 23) Shearin LAN 281.55