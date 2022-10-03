LVHS girls swimming, diving team wins big at weekend triple dual, Pinedale invite

(Lander, WY) – LVHS Girls’ Swim and Dive Team had very successful weekend. On Friday they hosted a Triple Dual against Lyman and Worland and came out on top against both teams (Lander 114 vs. Lyman 51 and Lander 98 vs Worland 84).

Saturday they traveled to Pinedale and bested the field of eight teams, scoring 326 points to second place Jackson’s 248.5.

On Friday, Lander had the fastest times in seven of the nine individual events.

Advertisement

In the 200 Yard Freestyle, Katy Anderson took first, with teammates Morgan Hill 4th, and Alondra Osorio 12th.

In the 200 Yard IM, Josey Johnson took 2nd, with Madi Clancy 5th.

In the 50 Yard Freestyle, Lara Robertson bested the field, with a slew of teammates close behind: Lillyan Hamilton 2nd, Katy Anderson 4th, Daegan Reinhardt 5th, Maddie Flint 7th, Katelyn Brinda 9th, Sierra Selley 10th, and Justice Laird 15th.

In Diving, Divya Forbis earned the top score of 178.55 with teammate Sophie Shearin finishing second, and Kyra Lyles continuing to earn diving experience.

Advertisement

Lander took the top four places in the 100 Yard Butterfly with Lainy Duncan earning the victory followed by Emily Anderson 2nd, Josey Johnson 3rd, Lillyan Hamilton 4th, and Madi Clancy 7th.

The top Lander finisher in the 100 Yard Freestyle was Morgan Hill in 5th, followed by Kelsey Plaisted 6th, and Tenley Reisig 7th.

In the 500 Yard Freestyle, Emily Anderson finished 1st with Keigann Watson 3rd.

Advertisement

The 100 Yard Backstroke featured a first place finish by Daegan Reinhardt, followed by Lainy Duncan 2nd, Kelsey Plaisted 4th, Tenley Reisig 8th, and Alondra Osorio 13th.

Divya Forbis took top honors in the 100 Yard Breaststroke, with teammates Maddie Flint 3rd, Sierra Selley 5th, Keigann Watson 7th, and Justice Laird 11th.

Saturday the girls traveled to Pinedale’s Homecoming Invite, which included 8 teams and over 80 athletes.

Advertisement

Leading the scoring for Lander was Lara Robertson who collected two first place finishes in the 50 Yard Freestyle and the 100 Yard Backstroke.

Also earning first places finishes for Lander were: Katy Anderson (100 Yard Butterfly), Lillyan Hamilton (100 Yard Freestyle), Daegan Reinhardt (500 Yard Freestyle), and Lainy Duncan (100 Yard Breaststroke).

Lander also earned points from: Daegan Reinhardt in the 200 Yard Freestyle, Katelyn Brinda (200 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Backstroke), Kelsey Plaisted (200 Yard Freestyle), Katy Anderson (200 Yard IM), Emily Anderson (200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Breaststroke), Tenley Reisig (200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Breaststroke), Lillyan Hamilton (50 Yard Freestyle), Sophie Shearin (Diving), Divya Forbis (Diving and 500 Yard Freestyle), Lainy Duncan (100 Yard Butterfly), Josey Johnson (500 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Backstroke), and Maddie Flint (100 Yard Backstroke).

Athletes who finished in the top 12 places earned points for their team.

Lander’s relays also took first place in both the 200 Yard Freestyle and 400 Yard Freestyle and second place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay.

The Lander Girls Swim and Dive Team sees action again on Thursday in Riverton.

On Saturday they travel to Jackson for the Jackson Invite.

They are coached by Eric DeClue, assisted by Greg Anderson and dive coach Faith Hamilton.

The above information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.