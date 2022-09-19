LVHS girls swimming, diving team took 2nd at Jackson meet this weekend

(Jackson, WY) – Friday and Saturday the LVHS girls swim and dive team competed in Jackson. This was a valuable learning experience to attend a meet with a prelim/final set-up that is similar to the state meet.

Preliminary rounds were held on Friday and athletes had to place in the top 18 to continue competing on Saturday.

Several powerful 4A team attended the meet. Lander placed second only to Laramie, outscoring Campbell County, Jackson Hole, Thunder Basin and Sublette County high schools.

Head Coach Eric DeClue complimented the effort it takes to compete at such an event. “For a two day meet like that, I was very happy with how many kids swam the second day. They also dug deep that second day when they were sore and hurt and had some amazing swims.”

Stellar performances by Lara Robertson in the 50 yard freestyle and Lainy Duncan in the 100 yard breaststroke earned them first place finishes.

The 100 yard medley relay of Robertson, Duncan, Divya Forbis and Lillyan Hamilton also claimed first place at the meet with a time of 1:58.97, over 3 seconds faster than the Laramie team.

Many other Lander athletes scored in the top 18 places on the first day to swim in the finals on the second day.

On Friday, those placing in the top 12 places in each event earned points for the team.

Scoring for the Tigers were: Daegan Reinhardt (5th in 200 yard freestyle and ), Katelyn Brinda (9th in the 200 yard freestyle and 8th in the 100 yard fly), Lainy Duncan (2nd in the 200 yard IM and 1st in the 100 yard breaststroke), Emily Anderson (3rd in the 200 Yard IM and 3rd in the 100 yard breaststroke), Maddie Flint (11th in the 200 yard IM and 7th in the 100 yard backstroke), Lara Robertson (1st in the 50 yard freestyle and ), Lillian Hamilton (5th in the 50 yard freestyle and 2nd in the 100 yard freestyle), Divya Forbis (5th in the 100 yard fly and 10th in diving), Sierra Selley (10th in the 100 yard fly), Lara Robertson (1st in the 50 yard freestyle and 5th in the 500 yard freestyle), Kelsey Plaisted (11th in the 100 yard backstroke), Tenley Reisig (8th in the 100 yard breaststroke)

Two other Lander relays placed third.

In a very tight race, the 200 yard freestyle relay of Divya Forbis, Emily Anderson, Daegan Reinhardt, and Lillyan Hamilton swam a time of 1:48.91 just behind Laramie’s 1:48.41 and Campbell County’s 1:48.59.

Lander’s 400 yard freestyle relay of Reinhardt, Anderson, Duncan and Robertson swam a time of 4:04.18 behind the Campbell County and Laramie teams.

Also qualifying to compete the second day were: Tenley Reisig (14th in the 200 yard freestyle), Kelsey Plaisted (14th in the 200 yard IM), Sierra Selley (15th in the 500 yard freestyle), Kimi Salway-One Horn (16th in the 500 yard freestyle), Brianna Else (14th in the 100 yard breaststroke), and Sophie Shearin (15th in diving).

The LVHS Girls’ Swim and Dive Team is coached by Eric DeClue, Greg Anderson, and Faith Hamilton.

They will be in action again Thursday in Green River and Friday in Lander.

The above information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.