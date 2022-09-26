LVHS girls swimming, diving team takes first in four individual events, first overall at Friday Fall Invite

(Lander, WY) – Homecoming Week for the LVHS Girls Swim and Dive team marked the sixth week of a grueling twelve-week season.

With two-a-day workouts, the student-athletes face a constant struggle to intake enough calories and get enough sleep to meet the demands of their sport while still completing their schoolwork.

Sure the team knows the effort they put in, but at this mid-point of the season where the workouts are making them stronger but often too tired to cut time at meets, would they and their fans have anything to cheer about at their two meets this week? Fans who came out to Friday’s Fall Invite know the answer to that.

Here are just a few highlights worth cheering from the meet that didn’t show up in the scoring.

Team members were often at both ends of each lane, cheering especially loud when they noticed swimmers who were very close to qualifying times to try to give them that extra edge and comforting them when they didn’t quite make it this time.

A Lander diver getting her first diving experience in a big meet after an early season injury.

Teammates helping each other with the little details such as resetting the starting blocks or patiently explaining how the counters work for the 500 Freestyle.

There was plenty to cheer for that did show up in the scoring too.

Lander took the meet, scoring 326.5 points over Cody’s 307 points. Douglas, Rawlins, and Riverton rounded out the field.

Lander athletes captured first place in four individual events: Emily Anderson in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:26.62, Lainy Duncan in the 100 Yard Fly (1:06.78), Lara Robertson in the 100 Yard Freestyle (57.67), and Katy Anderson in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:04.87).

Lander also won two of the three relay events, the 200 Yard Medley Relay (Robertson, E. Anderson, K. Anderson, and Lilly Hamilton) in 1:58.76 and the 400 Yard Freestyle (Daegan Reinhardt, Duncan, K. Anderson, and Robertson) in 3:55.91.

The 400 Yard Freestyle Relay is always the last event and was quite a nail biter at this meet as Lander’s team held off a late surge from Cody’s state champion freestyler Tara Joyce in the final leg to hold on to win by seven tenths of a second.

Lander athletes turned in many other scoring performances at Friday’s meet.

In the 200 Yard Freestyle, Katy Anderson took 3rd, with teammates Lainy Duncan and Lillyan Hamilton right behind.

Katelyn Brinda was 10th and Josey Johnson 11th.

In the 200 Yard IM, Daegan Reinhardt took 2nd, Maddie Flint 7th, and Kelsey Plaisted 9th.

In the 50 Yard Freestyle, Lillyan Hamilton placed 2nd, Emily Anderson 5th, and Tenley Reisig 12th.

In Diving, Sophie Shearin placed 5th.

In the 100 Yard Fly, Maddie Flint placed 5th and Madi Clancy placed 11th.

In the 500 Yard Freestyle, Josey Johnson placed 5th and Kimi Salway-One Horn placed 10th.

The 200 Yard Free Relay Team placed 3rd with Flint, Reinhardt, Duncan, and Johnson turning in strong performances.

In the 100 Yard Back Lara Robertson finished 3rd, Katelyn Brinda, 7th, and Keigann Watson 9th.

In the 100 Yard Breaststroke, Reinhardt placed 2nd, Reisig 34d, Clancy 8th, and Hill 10th.

Earlier in the week, the Girls Swim and Dive team traveled to Green River for a Triple-Dual Meet with Green River and Evanston.

Lander fell to Green River 114 to 71, but outscored Evanston 126 to 59.

Daegan Reinhardt earned first place in the 100 Yard Backstroke with a swim of 1:06.72.

Lander’s 200 Yard Freestyle relay (Lara Robertson, Katy Anderson, Emily Anderson, Lillyan Hamilton) also took first with a time of 1:47.88.

Lander had many other top ten finishes at this meet.

In the 200 Yard Freestyle, Emily Anderson was 2nd, Maddie Flint 4th, and Kelsey Plaisted 5th.

In the 200 Yard IM, Josey Johnson was 3rd, Lillyan Hamilton 5th, and Katelyn Brinda 6th.

The 50 Yard Freestyle saw Lainy Duncan placing 2nd, Katy Anderson 3rd, Keigann Watson 6th, Sierra Selley 9th, and Madi Clancy 10th.

Sophie Shearin placed 8th in Diving. In the 100 Yard Butterfly, Katy Anderson placed 2nd, Lara Robertson 4th, Emily Anderson 5th, Josey Johnson 7th, and Kelsey Plaisted 10th.

The 100 Yard Freestyle had Daegan Reinhardt 2nd, Katelyn Brinda 5th, and Tenley Reisig 8th.

Maddie Flint placed 3rd in the 500 Yard Freestyle with Madi Clancy 8th.

In the 100 Yard Backstroke, Lainy Duncan took 2nd and Tenley Reisig 5th.

In the 100 Yard Breaststroke, Lara Robertson took 2nd, Keigann Watson 6th, and Kyra Lyles 9th.

Lander finished second to Green River in both the 200 yard Medley Relay (K. Anderson, E. Anderson, Duncan, and Hamilton) and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (Johnson, Reinhardt, Duncan, and Hamilton).

The Lander Girls Swim and Dive team is coached by Eric DeClue, Greg Anderson, and Faith Hamilton.

Catch their next home meet on Friday, September 30th against Worland, Cody, and Lyman starting at 4 pm.

They travel to Pinedale on Saturday, October 1st.

The above information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.