LVHS girls swimming, diving team beats out Riverton, Rawlins

(Riverton, WY) – Thursday, Lander traveled to Riverton for a matchup in the pool against Riverton and Rawlins. Lander’s team depth helped them to victory. That depth will be very important as Lander looks to defend its co-state champion title next month in Laramie.

The meet started, as always, with the 200 Yard Medley Relay. But this time, Lander had not one, but two, relay teams come in before the teams from Rawlins and Riverton touched the wall.

Coaches Eric DeClue, Greg Anderson, and Faith Hamilton are looking closely these days at relay performances to see how best to arrange their lineups at the state meet.

In the other relay events, Lander took second in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay and first in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

In individual events, Lander swimmers finished with the fastest times in the 200 Yard Freestyle, 200 Yard IM, 50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Freestyle, and 100 Yard Breaststroke.

Again it was team depth that made the day impressive. For example, in the 50 and 100 Yard Freestyle events Lander had four of the top five times.

Several swimmers are just off qualifying times, but expect to be seeing more green parkas handed out when the team heads into their taper in a couple weeks. More qualifiers means more potential scoring at the state meet.

Lander heads to Laramie this week for the Laramie Invite October 14th and 15th.

Complete Results:

October 6, 2022

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1) Lander A (K Anderson, E Anderson, Fobis, Johnson) 2:01.38, 2) Lander B (Robertson, Duncan, Brinda, Hamilton) 2:04.83, 3) Rawlins A (Martinez, Mörkret, Chavez, Johansson) 2:05.39, 4) Riverton A (Vincent, Mikesell, Montano, C Smith) 2:14.93, 5) Lander C (Clancy, Reisig, Reinhardt, Plaisted) 2:19.33, 6) Rawlins B (Kirby, A Laird, Keldsen, Westfall) 2:32.38, 7) Riverton B (Peart, Grasmick, Perez, Bradley) 2:46.11

200 Yard Freestyle: 1) Reinhardt LAN 2:10.29, 2) Griffith RIV 2:16.33, 3) Chavez RAW 2:17.87, 4) Brinda LAN 2:23.39, 5) Forbis LAN 2:27.04, 6) Keldsen RAW 2:31.75, 7) DeClercq RIV 2:37.71, 8) Reisig LAN 2:38.23, 9) Nowland RIV 2:40.94, 10) Kirby RAW 2:41.04, 11) Clancy LAN 2:51.69, 12) Salway-One Horn LAN 3:07.34

200 Yard IM: 1) K Anderson LAN 2:23.43, 2) Martinez RAW 2:36.82, 3) Flint LAN 2:41.12, 4) Watson LAN 2:53.94, 5) Peart RIV 2:56.62, 6) Grasmick RIV 2:57.71, 7) A Laird RAW 2:58.87

Advertisement

50 Yard Freestyle: 1) Robertson LAN 26.03, 2) Hamilton LAN 26.43, 3) Johansson RAW 26.84, 4) E Anderson LAN 27.19, 5) Duncan LAN 27.19, 6) Vincent RIV 28.27, 7) Steele RAW 28.34, 8) Spradlin RIV 28.91, 9) Montano RIV 29.10, 10) C Smith RIV 29.32, 11) Jiminez RIV 30.34, 12) Mikesell 30.40, 13) Tate RIV 30.45, 14) Else LAN 33.01, 15) Hill LAN 33.08, 16) Mouelet RAW 33.57, 17) Brown RAW 35.35, 18) Bradley RIV 36.09, 19) Lyles LAN 36.32, 20) Osorio LAN 37.32, 21) Moats LAN 37.87, 22) Perez RIV 40.72, 23) J Laird LAN 41.71, 24) T Smith RIV 1:41.10

Diving: 1) Westfall RAW 173.35, 2) Forbis LAN 155.85, 3) Shearin LAN 138.25

100 Yard Butterfly: 1) Morkert RAW 1:11.00, 2) Montano RIV 1:18.16, 3) Brinda LAN 1:20.93, 4) Plaisted LAN 1:21.05, 5) Tate RIV 1:21.55

100 Yard Freestyle: 1) Robertson LAN 58.69, 2) Johnson LAN 59.75, 3) Duncan LAN 1:00.08, 4) Reinhardt LAN 1:00.11, 5) Johansson RAW 1:02.26, 6) Griffith RIV 1:02.26, 7) Vincent RIV 1:03.26, 8) Steele RAW 1:03.76, 9) Flint LAN 1:04.75, 10) C Smith RIV 1:04.88, 11) Spradlin RIV 1:05.68, 12) Watson LAN 1:08.54, 13) Selley LAN 1:10.28, 14) Clancy LAN 1:11.61, 15) Grasmick RIV 1:12.52, 16) Chitwood RIV 1:15.53, 17) Mouelet RAW 1:22.94, 18) Bradley RIV 1:24.36, 19) Osorio LAN 1:26.05

500 Yard Freestyle: 1) Chavez RAW 6:21.44, 2) Hamilton LAN 6:24.39, 3) Keldsen RAW 6:52.67, 4) Jimenez RIV 6:57.54, 5) Hill LAN 7:08.19, 6) DeClercq RIV 7:18.88

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1) Rawlins A (Martinez, Johansson, Westfall, Steele) 1:51.87, 2) Lander A (Forbis, Duncan, Reinhardt, Hamilton) 1:52.03, 3) Riverton A (Vincent, Montano, C Smith, Griffith) 1:53.60, 4) Riverton B (Spradlin, Jimenez, Grasmick, Tate) 2:04.37, 5) Rawlins B (A Laird, Mouelet, Brown, Morkert) 2:12.35, 6) Lander B (Watson, Salway-One HOrn, Lyles, Flint) 2:14.46, 7) Lander C (J Laird, Moats, Osorio, Selley) 2:32.18

100 Yard Backstroke: 1) Martinez RAW 1:06.76, 2) E Anderson LAN 1:07.93, 3) Reisig LAN 1:13.62, 4) Plaisted LAN 1:13.93, 5) Kirby RAW 1:17.78, 6) Peart RIV 1:18.73, 7) Nowland RIV 1:22.68, 8) Selley LAN 1:23.44, 9)Brown RAW 1:30.32, 10) Salway-One Horn LAN 1:47.78

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1) K Anderson 1:17.23, 2) Morkert RAW 1:19.18, 3) Johnson LAN 1:21.24, 4) Mikesell RIV 1:23.05, 5) A Laird RAW 1:37.49, 6) Else LAN 1:41.29, 7) Lyles LAN 1:51.23, 8) Perez RIV 1:56.74, 9) J Laird LAN 2:08.46

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1) Lander A (E Anderson, K Anderson, Johnson, Robertson) 4:06.34, 2) Riverton A (Griffith, Jimenez, Tate, Spradlin) 4:30.77, 3) Rawlins A (Chavez, Steele, Kirby, Keldsen) 4:33.02, 4) Lander B (Watson, Hill, Clancy, Brinda) 4:47.38, 5) Lander C (Flint, Else, Lyles, Salway-One Horn) 4:54.26, 6) Riverton B (Nowland, Bradley, Chitwood, Peart) 5:13.15, 7) Lander D (Sulley, Reisig, Plaisted, Osorio) 5:17.90

The above information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.