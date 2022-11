(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) girls swimming and diving team has won the 2022 State Championship for the 13th time. Love this! Congrats ladies! https://t.co/TzEMhktEdE — Lander Valley HS (@Fremont1_LVHS) November 4, 2022

The girls placed in a number of events, and a more in depth report will be on the way, check out the County 10 sports section for more soon!

