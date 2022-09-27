Lunch ‘n Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative – The World of Business Funding

Join us in October for three monthly Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. This month we’ll focus on the importance of business funding and the different options available to new and existing businesses – from grants to loans and everything in between. We’ll have lots of different experts in the field to help you navigate this important, and sometimes confusing, piece of the puzzle.

Join us on Wednesday, October 5th for Lunch ‘n Learn at the atWork Coworking space in Riverton. This brown bag lunch event will feature Brian Young of Impact 307 and Audie Cunningham from the SBDC offering a sneak peek into the world of business funding.

Following the lunchtime conversations, there will be two follow-up events in Riverton. The evening networking event will be Thursday, October 13th. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, October 20th. All three events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers as well as network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, October 5th, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Bring your own lunch!

Up next!

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, October 13, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6p)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

LOCAL BUSINESS FUNDING WORKSHOP

Thursday, October 20, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.