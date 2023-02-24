Lunch n’ Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative – Social Media Marketing Strategies

Join us for the next three monthly Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. At each event, you will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a strong, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

This month we’ll focus on social media marketing strategies for small businesses.

Join us on Wednesday, March 1st for Lunch ‘n Learn at the atWork Coworking space in Riverton. This Lunch n’ Learn will feature CWC Digital Marketing Manager, Carey Dod.

Following the lunchtime conversations, there will be two follow-up events. The evening networking event will be Thursday, March 9th. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, March 16th. All three events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers as well as network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, March 1st, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Bring your own lunch!

Mark your calendar!

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, March 9th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6 pm, Carey Dod, CWC Digital Marketing Manager)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

“Social Media Marketing Strategies” WORKSHOP

Featuring Carey Dod, CWC Digital Marketing Manager

Thursday, March 16th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.