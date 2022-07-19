Lunch ‘n Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative – Sneak peek into SEO, happening tomorrow!

Join us on Wednesday, July 20th for Lunch ‘n Learn, the first of the Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative. This brown bag lunch event will feature Will Hill of County 10 offering a sneak peek into the world of SEO (Search Engine Optimization). Dallin Cooper of Atmosphere Marketing and County 10 will also be there to talk about his upcoming workshop, Understanding Local Search And Google Business Profiles. The workshop will be held on Thursday, August 11.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between County 10, Central Wyoming College, and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, July 20th, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Bring your own lunch!

Advertisement

Why?

You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a strong, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.