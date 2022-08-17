Lunch ‘n Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative – Prototype to Production: Make a bright idea come to life!

Join us on Wednesday, August 24th for Lunch ‘n Learn at the Lincoln Street Bakery in Lander. This is the first of three monthly gatherings of the Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. This lunch event will feature local entrepreneurs who have taken products from idea to retail production and sales. Lunch is not provided, but the full menu at Lincoln Street will be available for you to enjoy.

Following the lunchtime conversations, two follow-up events will be in Riverton. The evening networking event will be Thursday, September 1 and will highlight MakerSpace307 and what this unique workspace allows for creation. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, September 8. Lauren Heerschap with Brunton will discuss the ins and outs of taking a prototyped product to production. These two events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers as well as network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, August 24, 12-1 pm

Where: Lincoln Street Bakery, 223 Lincoln Street, Lander, Wyoming

Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.