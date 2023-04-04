Lunch n’ Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative – Podcasting from Start-up to Professional

Join us for the next three monthly Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. At each event, you will be able to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and create a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

This month we’ll focus on podcasting – from start-up to professional and how it can grow your business or into a business. Would you like to learn how to set up a podcast, do you have a business that you think might benefit from a podcast, or maybe you have a podcast and want to learn more?

Join us on Thursday, April 6th for Lunch ‘n Learn at the atWork Coworking space in Riverton. This Lunch n’ Learn will feature Charene Herrera, Program Director and Morning Show host on KDLY and Jack FM. Charene the Adventure Queen has 14 years in media and hosts podcasts for County 10. She will gather attendees’ questions and needs and show a basic video on podcasting and how to start one.

Following the lunchtime conversations, there will be two follow-up events. The evening networking event will be Thursday, April 13th. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, April 20th. All three events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers and network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Thursday, April 6th, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Bring your own lunch!

Mark your calendar!

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Ask your questions to the podcasting professionals for the workshop, enjoy some food and refreshments, and connect with other entrepreneurs!

Thursday, April 13th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6 pm)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

“Podcasting for Professionals” WORKSHOP

Thursday, April 20th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Podcasting as a beginner: Devin King will speak on starting a podcast as a passion project and how he monetizes that and grows his audience at home. He will also talk about start-up equipment.

Podcasting into a business: Patrick Edwards, host of the Radcast Podcast, will speak on starting a podcast that can grow into a business with sponsorships and gain profitability over time.

Podcasting as a professional: Charene Herrera speaks on podcasting as a job, different platforms and how it can help your business.

Plus a special appearance from a popular podcast host.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.