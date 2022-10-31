Lunch n’ Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative – Marketing 101

Join us in November for three monthly Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. This month we’ll focus on the importance of marketing. From social media to advertising, we’ll try and show you the variety of avenues to get the word out about your business.

Join us on Wednesday, November 2nd for Lunch ‘n Learn at the atWork Coworking space in Riverton. This brown bag lunch event will feature Brittany Yeates, Marketing and Business professor at CWC.

Following the lunchtime conversations, there will be two follow-up events. The evening networking event will be Thursday, November 10th. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, November 17th. All three events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers as well as network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, October 5th, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Bring your own lunch!

Up next!

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, November 10, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6p)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

MARKETING 101 WORKSHOP

Thursday, November 17, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.