Lunch n’ Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative – Business Plan Development

Join us for the next three monthly Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. At each event, you will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a strong, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

This month we’ll focus on the development and writing of business plans.

Join us on Wednesday, January 4th for Lunch ‘n Learn at the atWork Coworking space in Riverton.

Following the lunchtime conversations, there will be two follow-up events. The evening networking event will be Thursday, January 12th. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, January 19th. All three events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers as well as network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, January 4th, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Bring your own lunch!

Up next!

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, January 12th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6p)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

“Business Plan Development” WORKSHOP

Thursday, January 19th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.