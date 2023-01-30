Lunch n’ Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative – Bookkeeping for the Small Business

Join us for the next three monthly Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. At each event, you will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a strong, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

This month we’ll focus on bookkeeping for the small business.

Join us on Wednesday, February 1st for Lunch ‘n Learn at the atWork Coworking space in Riverton. This Lunch n’ Learn will feature Michaela Kechter, CWC Director of Finance.

Following the lunchtime conversations, there will be two follow-up events. The evening networking event will be Thursday, February 9th. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, February 16th. All three events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers as well as network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, February 1st, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Bring your own lunch!

Up next!

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, February 9th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6pm, Michaela Kechter, CWC Director of Finance)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

“Bookkeeping for the Small Business” WORKSHOP

Featuring Michaela Kechter, CWC Director of Finance

Thursday, February 16th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.