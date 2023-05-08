Lunch n’ Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative – Artificial Intelligence

Join us for the next three monthly Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. At each event, you will be able to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and create a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

This month we’ll focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and how this powerful tool can benefit your business! This series of Encore Events will provide entrepreneurs with a comprehensive introduction to how AI tools can be utilized to benefit their businesses. From basic information to AI to hands-on experience with AI tools, these events will equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills to utilize this powerful tool.

Join us on Wednesday, May 10th for Lunch ‘n Learn at the atWork Coworking space in Riverton. This Lunch n’ Learn will feature Claire Manning from County 10. It will include a short introduction to the topic of AI and its potential applications in business. Claire hopes to share some insights on how AI tools can benefit attendees’ businesses. The focus of this event will be on providing entrepreneurs with a basic understanding of AI and how it can be utilized to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Following the lunchtime conversations, there will be two follow-up events. The evening networking event will be Thursday, May 18th. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, May 25th. All three events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers and network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, May 10th, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Bring your own lunch!

Mark your calendar!

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Ask your questions to the podcasting professionals for the workshop, enjoy some food and refreshments, and connect with other entrepreneurs!

Thursday, May 18th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6 pm)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

This event will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn from others who have already experienced the benefits of AI and how it has transformed their businesses. Attendees will have a chance to connect with other local entrepreneurs and business people, explore new business opportunities, and gain valuable insights into how AI can be leveraged to enhance their businesses.

“Artificial Intelligence” WORKSHOP

Thursday, May 25th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

This workshop will dive deeper into the topic of AI and its applications in business. This event will be an interactive and hands-on workshop where entrepreneurs can learn how to integrate AI tools into their businesses. Participants will be provided with real-time access to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Jasper, and other AI tool-integrated platforms. The workshop will cover topics such as data analysis, predictive modeling, and machine learning, which are all key areas where AI can be leveraged to enhance business performance.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.