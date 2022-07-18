LPD announces Chief of Police Scott Peter’s graduation from Northwestern University Center for Public Safety

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Police Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Chief of Police Scott Peters from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University.

Chief of Police Scott Peters has successfully completed the 22 week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from October 11, 2021 – March 27, 2022.

This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 30,000 students both nationally and internationally.

Advertisement

Chief of Police Scott Peters was a student in SPSC Class #512 which accommodated a total of 21 students for the twenty-two week period.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty-seven core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session.

The major topics of study include: Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects,

presentations and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required

parts of the curriculum.

Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Advertisement

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the

Law Enforcement Community.

Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.