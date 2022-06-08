LPC Pet of the Week- Meet The Country Legends!

The Country Legends are sweet, smart, and bound to make amazing, loyal family members! Willie, Cash, Waylon, Loretta, and Emmylou are currently in a wonderful foster home learning the ropes and getting the socialization, litter playtime and interactions, and love that puppies need. They will be ready to go home at the end of the month, but are available to reserve now! These puppies are likely shepherd/border collie mixes, and are about six weeks old.

The first step to adoption is applying on our website, landerpets.org. We look forward to receiving your application today!

Lander Pet Connection is open 10-2pm Tuesday through Thursday, and 10-5pm Friday and Saturday. If you are interested in meeting a particular dog or cat, please call ahead at 307-330-5200 to schedule an appointment so we can coordinate with our fosters.