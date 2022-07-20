LPC Pet of the Week- Meet Lily!

This lovely, tricolor lady is Lily! Lily is beautiful like an exotic flower except she does require frequent brushing and she is much more interactive than a plant. She likes her head rubbed but not her belly. She is quiet and very friendly. Welcome this lovely lady into your world today!

Apply right here to adopt this gorgeous gal: https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/LWY/Cat

Lander Pet Connection is open 10-2pm Tuesday through Thursday, and 10-5pm Friday and Saturday. If you are interested in meeting a particular dog or cat, please call ahead at 307-330-5200 to schedule an appointment so we can coordinate with our fosters.