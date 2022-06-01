LPC Pet of the Week- Meet Jewels!

Jewels is all love, fun and SMILES! You read that right… this gorgeous lady greets everyone with a glorious grin. This 80-pound hunk of pitty love is absolutely hilarious, and we are head over heels for her. If you’re in the market for a beaming house hippo, you do not want to miss out on this rare gem! Jewels’ smile is hard to catch on camera, so if you’d like to see it you’ll just have to come meet her.

Apply to adopt Jewels on our website, landerpets.org!

Lander Pet Connection is open 10-2pm Tuesday through Thursday, and 10-5pm Friday and Saturday. If you are interested in meeting a particular dog or cat, please call ahead at 307-330-5200 to schedule an appointment so we can coordinate with our fosters.