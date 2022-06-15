LPC Pet of the Week- Meet Colby Jack!

Colby Jack the Pirate Cat is an adventurous, resilient, people-loving kitty who came to LPC as a stray with a severe injury to his eye. Upon intake, Colby Jack went to one of our phenomenal vets, who removed the injured eye and sent him back to us healthy and happy. This handsome orange tabby is an easy keeper, and an interactive companion.

The first step to adoption is applying on our website, landerpets.org. We look forward to receiving your application today!

Lander Pet Connection is open 10-2pm Tuesday through Thursday, and 10-5pm Friday and Saturday. If you are interested in meeting a particular dog or cat, please call ahead at 307-330-5200 to schedule an appointment so we can coordinate with our fosters.