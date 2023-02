Lorraine Long has followed the Wolverines for a long, long time and is a fixture many nights in front of press row at Wolverine Gym. Riverton head coach Beau Sheets and the Riverton varsity boys honored here with an autographed basketball signed by the team. They presented it to her before the Evanston game on Saturday. Lorraine Long, honored as a loyal fan by the boy’s team did a high five in pre-game warmups – {h/t Randy Tucker}

