LOR Foundation continues work in Lander with Ami Vincent as Community Officer

(Lander, WY) – The LOR Foundation is excited to announce Ami Vincent has joined the team as Lander’s community officer. Ami will work directly with local residents to support community-driven projects that improve quality of life in Lander.

“I love the innovation I see in Lander and the commitment from community members to make it the best it can be,” Vincent says. “I can’t wait to hear ideas about how our community can continue to evolve and help to turn those ideas into solutions.”

Vincent has lived in Lander since 2012, when she, her husband, and their two young children made the community their new home. Shortly after, she began working as a part-time children’s librarian at the Lander Library and ultimately as lead adult librarian within a few short years, founding the Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival—which LOR helped support—along the way. As a former LOR grant recipient herself, Vincent brings a unique perspective and understanding to her new role.

The LOR Foundation has been working in Lander since March 2020 and has helped with more than 90 community projects over that time, which included support for important community ideas like the Lander Young Professionals Network, Lander Connected, the Lander Art District, and the Lander Free Medical Clinic to name a few.

“If you have an idea to make Lander even better or you’ve got a solution to a local problem, talk to Ami,” says Gary Wilmot, the LOR Foundation’s executive director. “There’s a good chance you’ll recognize her from the library and a great chance that she’ll be able to help you get started. I’m excited she’s on the team—and what could be easier than asking a former librarian for help, especially when you don’t have to whisper?”

Vincent believes strongly that the people make the place, and having met a large cross section of the Lander community at the library, volunteered in elementary school classrooms, and participated in countless community events, she can confidently say that what makes Lander such a great place are the people who call it home.

About the LOR Foundation: LOR works with people in rural places to improve quality of life. In addition to Lander, the LOR Foundation has offices in Taos, New Mexico, Libby, Montana, as well as Cortez and Monte Vista, Colorado.