Lookback: Swine Rhodes Taxidermist

Taxidermy is the art of preserving an animal’s body by mounting it for the purpose of

display. One of Lander’s earliest taxidermists was Swine Rhodes, who came to Lander

in 1899 and opened his own Taxidermy shop in 1900. Originally his shop stood east of

the Popo Agie river next to the old Lander Brewery. Because of the abundant wildlife in

Wyoming and the hunters they brought to Wyoming, Lander was a good location for a

taxidermy shop. Rhodes had apprenticed under R.S. Rowson for ten years. Rowson

was a pioneer taxidermist in Colorado.



By 1904, Rhodes had partnered with O.R. Gilbert. Gilbert specialized in tanning the

hides. Their taxidermy business was known as Rhodes & Gilbert taxidermists.

In 1910, they ran an advertisement that read:

We are mounting Elk Heads 52 weeks in a year. We do our own work, then we

know it is done right. Our charges are no higher than you pay incompetent

workman. “Practice makes perfect,” we have the practice, and mount more Elk

Heads in a year than any other four Taxidermists in the state, or any other “old

state.”

Every specimen you get is worth bringing in. If you cannot use it, we can. Bring

everything from the hoofs to the horns. Have the hide tanned. It will be worth

money someday, in the near future, and will make a beautiful rug or robe.

See that your specimens are not rolled up green; dry them in the shade.

Whether cow, calf or bull, do not allow any part of it to go to waste. OUR MAN

AT DUBOIS will take care of them for you. See that you get them to him in good

shape, and we will do the rest.

When you take a Fur Skin, such as Coyote, Wolf, Bob Cat etc., always save the

skull, we give you in exchange for them, SILVER and GOLD.

We also want Elk Skulls, of all kinds, whether they have horns or not.

If you fail to get a good pair of horns, a “pickup” pair can be made to look just

like fresh ones, and you can always find a pair of good ones.

In taking off the scalp, be sure you cut good and long so that the shoulder

mount can be made. The brisket should all be left on the skin. The World’s

Greatest Taxiderdermists and Naturalists. Perfect Pose and Expression.

In the heart of the World’s Only Elk Country, Lander, Wyo., Hub of the

Sportsman’s Wheel.

Yours for future orders.

Rhodes and Gilbert

One of their famous patrons was George Eastman of the Eastman Kodak Company.

Eastman was an inventor, entrepreneur and photographer who founded the Kodak

Photography company. Rhodes and Gilbert also taxidermied the Elk Mounts used in

Elk lodges in Cheyenne and Boulder.

In 1912, the state game warden raided the Lander Taxidermy shops. Since 1909, it had

been unlawful to kill a moose in Wyoming. The state was trying to re-establish a viable

moose population in Wyoming. The game warden argued it was also illegal to possess

a moose mount. Rhodes contended the moose mounts had been shipped in from other

states. The game warden confiscated two moose mounts from Rhodes and Gilbert’s

shop, although there was no charge of trying to evade the game regulations.

In 1913, Rhodes and Gilbert had moved their store to Second and Main Street, and by

1914 Gilbert had opened his own Taxidermy establishment. By April 1913, Rhodes had

taken on a new partner, a man named Hollings.

In 1915, Rhodes mounted “Old Boy,” a ram believed to be the largest bighorn sheep

killed in Central Wyoming. “Old Boy” had been poached illegally, and the body was

confiscated. The bighorn ram ended up on display in the Capitol Building in Cheyenne.

Swine Rhodes died in 1950 at the age of 95. According to his obituary, he had been

born in County York, England in 1854. He had operated his taxidermy business for 30

years. With his wife, Mary Watts Rhodes, they had three children.

Photo: An elk head taxidermied by Swine Rhodes.