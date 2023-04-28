Lookback: Sheep Trap & Buffalo Jump

A County 10 series in partnership with the Fremont County Museum System

where we take a #Lookback at the stories and history of our community and

presented by Mick Pryor, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.

Buffalo jumps are one of the most iconic elements of ancient hunting techniques in North America. Sheep traps, while similar in concept, are not well known. Both hunting strategies exist near one another north of Dubois, and despite surface similarity these two techniques very carefully capitalized on the individual behaviors of the animals that they aimed to trap.

Both traps rely on the contours of the landscape. For a buffalo jump, a large cliff or drop was selected, while a sheep trap requires a sheer stretch of rock with a level, slightly rising surface beneath. Both traps are then created by making drivelines out of wood and rock, usually in rising heights toward the cliff or rise. However, a sheep trap also requires a pen at the bottom of the rise, hidden by a ramp into it covered by leaves and rocks. The pen was built with sides that sloped inward so the deft-footed Bighorn sheep could not escape.

Once the trap was constructed or selected, the behavior of the animals influenced how they were trapped. A small number of bison were likely separated from the greater herd, driven into a stampede by hunters on foot, and directed toward the buffalo jump site by hunters on foot and the drive lines that had already been built. Once the bison fell off the cliff, they would die from the fall. Some buffalo jumps used a smaller cliff, where a corral would be built at the base and bison that fell would be shot with bow and arrow. Bison would be butchered on the site, meat dressed into more manageable chunks and taken away to the site where it would be prepared for eating.

On the other hand, a small number of bighorn sheep would be driven uphill into the area of the drivelines. They would then turn downhill, guided by the drivelines, into the narrow entry to the catch pen, effectively hidden from the bighorn sheep’s acute vision. Near the catch pen a hunter with a club would kill the animals as they fell in. Once dead, a sheep could be quickly dressed and moved back to the main camp.

Both strategies rely on using the behavior of bison or bighorn sheep to effectively catch them. A small number of hunters on foot with arrows or clubs could acquire a substantial amount of meat through sophisticated techniques developed with the animals and their behaviors in mind.

Image Caption: From left to right: Sheep trap ramp and catch pen near Dubois, Wyoming. View of Vore Buffalo Jump in Crook County, Wyoming.