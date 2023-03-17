Lookback: Richard V Dennison: The Man, the Myth, and the Mystery

A County 10 series in partnership with the Fremont County Museum System

When Richard “Dick” Dennison arrived in Fremont County and began to buy a ranch and land in the Dubois area. He renamed the place that he bought after himself, the RVD Ranch growing around Bear Creek.

Despite his relatively short tenure in the area, building the ranch in the early 1920s and living there until his death in 1939, Dennison built a reputation for himself and his ranch. He came to Fremont County to visit the CM Ranch in 1913, returning to the region following a hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. He lay low on his ranch, the first “remittance man” in the Wind River Valley, paid by his family to stay away from the East after the stain on his reputation.

However, his claims were not as true as they might have seemed. Many of the universal “truths” about Dennison are no more than rumor, perhaps perpetuated by the man himself. Research reveals that the CM Ranch was not even in operation until 1920, and that Dennison had already inherited and controlled his family’s fortune by 1908. There is no evidence of a hit-and-run, and it is most likely Dennison stayed in Wyoming of his own accord.

Perhaps the most evocative element of Dennison’s myth are descriptions of the complex of buildings on the RVD Ranch, including multi-story barns with hardwood floors fit for residential homes, and a main lodge filled with treasures collected from his many adventures overseas, including African mammals, expensive porcelain, and elaborately themed bedrooms. Strangely enough, these outlandish claims are among the most verifiable. Photographic evidence of the interior of the main lodge, which now sits beside the Dubois Museum, indicates the presence of Egyptian items, African mammal pelts and mounts, a row of WWI-era helmets and shell casings on the mantle, a number of American mammal mounts, and a wide variety of seating filling out the main room, with bedrooms sporting painted headboards and decorated blankets.

Many mysteries, however, remain. What originally drew Dennison to Fremont County, be it oil, good health, or the spirit of adventure, or whether he entertained as many of the rich and famous as he claimed are likely answers lost to time.

Find out more about the myths about Dennison and their truths in the Dubois Museum, in addition to seeing several items from within his lodge.

