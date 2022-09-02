Lookback: Matilda Johnson McCoy Borland

A County 10 series in partnership with the Fremont County Museum System

where we take a #Lookback at the stories and history of our community and

presented by Mick Pryor, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.

Matilda Johnson was born in Champaign County Illinois on November 10, 1844. She

married Thomas A. McCoy in Iowa in 1868; the couple promptly came to Wyoming to

work on the Transcontinental Railroad. They worked on a team with 60 men from

Missouri who brought their teams and wagons along to work on grading the causeway

the rails would follow. Finn Burnett and his brother Eugene Burnett were part of this

grading team. Matilda was the only woman on the team. The team started working 4

miles east of Fort Steele, Wyoming and finished up at Pass Creek Nevada. She was

present at the joining of the Central Pacific and the Union Pacific Railroads at

Promontory point Utah and soon after witnessed the driving of the golden spike that

formally completed the Transcontinental Railroad that joined the East Coast with the

West Coast.

After the railroad was completed, Tom and Matilda came to South Pass in the Spring of

1869 when the gold mining towns of South Pass, Miner’s Delight, and Atlantic City were

booming. Finn Burnett, who would become the agricultural agent on the reservation,

was with them. In the Spring of 1870, the family moved to Big Sandy Station on the

Green River to South Pass Stage line and ran a stage station about where Farson is

today. Mr. McCoy became the superintendent of the stage line, so Matilda was

frequently left alone to run the stage station with two children to take care of. Tom and

Matilda had three children together, two daughters and a son.

In 1882, Tom McCoy was elected to the Seventh Territorial Legislature as a

representative of Sweetwater County. Matilda was left to manage the stage station

while he was gone. Another pioneer woman, Amelia Lyons Hall stayed at the Big Sandy

stage station. Amelia later settled in Lyons valley with her husband, and the valley is

named for her. In Amelia’s memoir she wrote:

“Our next stop was at Big Sandy Station. We stayed over one day and took the coach

the next night. I thought what a brave woman Mrs. McCoy was to live in such a place

with her two little girls, alone most of the time, and always in danger of Indian raids. I

wonder if I could be as brave and what kind of pioneer woman I would make. She was

so glad to have us stay. I felt I had found a real friend in the West and our friendship

lasted as long as she lived. She gave me a canary bird and for years it was so much

company. It always sang of a little log cabin in the mountains and of love and

friendship”

In 1883, the family moved to Fort Washakie where they ran the J.K. Moore Hotel. They

had to pay $50 a month in rent for the hotel. Tom McCoy died suddenly and

unexpectedly in October of 1884. Matilda and her children then moved to Lander.

Matilda married Matthew Borland on March 22, 1888. Borland was a prominent builder

in town having built the Lander Mill and the Masonic Temple. Borland partnered with

A.M. Bunce was in the lumber business from 1889 to January of 1892 when the

partnership was dissolved and Borland ran the business on his own.

Matilda died in Lander on January 3, 1911. She left behind three children by Tom

McCoy. Her first daughter was born in Green River, her second daughter was born in

South Pass and her son was born at Fort Washakie.

Her husband, Matt Borland died in March of 1916.