Lookback: Burnt Ranch and the Oregon Trail

The Burnt Ranch sits on the north side of the Sweetwater River on the Oregon Trail. It

is at this point the pioneers on the Oregon Trail made their final crossing of the

Sweetwater River where the river is only about 3 feet deep and 50 feet wide. The site

had several names over the years, but ended up with the name Burnt Ranch because it

was burned down by the Sioux at least two, possibly three times. Earlier names for the

site were Last Crossing, Gilbert’s Station, Upper Sweetwater Station, South Pass

Station, Camp Highland, and South Pass City (not to be confused with the South Pass

City we know today.) On the opposite side of the river Brigham Young had built a

Mormon Mail Station which was known as Marham’s Fort. Burnt Ranch was important

as a trading post and for the protection of the emigrants along the trail and so was

harassed by the Native Americans who also occupied the land.



The Seminoe Cutoff rejoined the main Oregon Trail here about 1850, and it was from

this point the Lander Cutoff diverged from the main trail heading west in 1858. Charles

Lejeunesse, an early trapper who was also known as Seminoe, forged the Seminoe

Cutoff, and Frederick Lander surveyed the Lander Cutoff as a shorter, safer route to the

west coast. Before the Transcontinental Railroad was completed in 1869, the Oregon

Trail was the main overland trail to the west coast.



Manifest Destiny was the belief in the mid-19th century that the United States was

destined by God to occupy the entire continent. The settlers that crossed through the

Burnt Ranch would have been familiar and probably believed in this divine plan, but the

Native Americans also claimed this land as their home and hunting ground.



The Burnt Ranch at different times was a Pony Express station, a stage station,

roadhouse, telegraph office, post office, a military outpost and a trading post. Many

notable people passed through the station.



Horace Greeley, the publisher of the New York Tribune, and famous for telling men, “Go

West Young Man” passed through the station in summer of 1859 in a stagecoach. He

was the only passenger on the stage and rode atop seventeen mailbags. Greeley wrote

he had just missed Colonel Lander’s road crew when he arrived at Gilbert’s Station.



Sir Richard Burton, the famous English explorer, stayed at Gilbert’s station in the

summer of 1860 as he traveled by stage. He wrote, “The Station added to rather than

took from our discomfort. It was a terrible unclean hole…”

In late 1860, a man drove 4100 sheep past the station on the way to California, and

another man drove 9000 animals. These animals were destined to help settle

California.

On June 20, 1861, a Sioux war party attacked Washakie’s Shoshones who were

camped close to Gilbert’s Station. Sioux chief Crazy Horse was part of this raiding

party. Washakie’s son, Nannagai also known as Snowbird, the Shoshone War Chief

was killed, and he was scalped within sight of his broken hearted father This may be the

reason Washakie would not move his people to the reservation after the Treaty of 1868

was signed at Fort Bridger until a military outpost was established to protect the

Shoshone from Sioux raiders. This military outpost, Camp Auger, was the beginning of

the town of Lander.



A few weeks after this battle, a young Samuel Clemens and his brother, Orion Clemens

arrived at Gilbert station on a stage filled with mailbags. His brother was on his way to

Nevada Territory where he had been appointed the Secretary of Nevada Territory.

Clemens described his visit to the station:



“We drove in sight of South Pass City….the hotel keeper and the postmaster, the

blacksmith, the mayor, the constable, the city marshal, and the principal citizen, and

property owner all came out and greeted us cheerily, and we gave him a good day.”



Clemens later took the pen name Mark Twain and wrote a book, Roughing It, about his

adventures in the West.



In October or 1861, the telegraph line became operational and ended the short life of

the Pony Express.



The next Spring through Fall the Shoshone, Sioux and Arapaho caused a lot of

problems for settlers and emigrants. The Native Americans were frustrated with the

changes coming to their homes. Livestock was stolen, stagecoaches were attacked and

soldiers killed not just at Burnt Ranch, but all along the trail.



In 1868, Jim Sherlock purchased a toll bridge and cabin at the Last Crossing. He and

his wife, Janet and their three children made their home there until the summer when

the water levels in the river fell and a toll bridge was no longer needed to cross the

Sweetwater; the soldiers who had been garrisoned at Burnt Ranch had been removed

and it became dangerous to stay. The family retreated to South Pass City that we know

today and became leading citizens of that community. After they left, the Sioux attacked

the buildings and once again Burnt Ranch was burned.

After this final attack, the settlement was not rebuilt. The transcontinental railroad

became fully functional in 1869 and after that far fewer people traveled the Oregon Trail.

Today the site is on private property and closed go visitation. The Burnt Ranch played a

pivotal role in the history of the settlement of the West.



