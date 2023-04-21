Lookback: Borner’s School

A County 10 series in partnership with the Fremont County Museum System

where we take a #Lookback at the stories and history of our community

Most of the historic structures surrounding the Pioneer Museum in Lander are from the Lander Valley. The structures were moved to the grounds to preserve them. This is part two of a series of histories about the various buildings.

Borner’s School was built as a one room schoolhouse on Hornecker Creek along an Old Indian Trail in 1881 or 82. It is one of very few schoolhouses left in the state that date back to Territorial days. It remained a functional school house until 1948. It served children from first grade to eighth grade. It also served as a meeting hall, dance hall and polling place for the local community. Sam Fairfield’s sawmill probably supplies the lodgepole pine logs for the one room schoolhouse. An adze was used to flatten the logs in the interior and the logs were chinked with mortar. Originally, square nails were used as fasteners.

The schoolhouse was built on land donated by John Borner, one of the early pioneers in the valley. He was the brother -in-law of Martha Jane Canary, the infamous “Calamity Jane.” Calamity Jane visited her sister, Lena frequently, and it is said Jane slept in the schoolhouse because John was afraid his sister-in-law with her wild ways would be a bad influence on the Borner children.

John and Lena’s eldest daughter, Rebecca was one of the first students in the new school. The first teacher was Miss Fannie Alden, and there were 20 children in attendance when the school first opened. There were two outhouses behind the little school. The Schoolhouse only had 374 square feet of space, so it must have been quite crowded and hectic with multiple grades in one small classsroom.

According to the Fremont Clipper, the county newspaper, Borner Garden School was given $395.86 to operate out of the school fund in 1887.

The school teacher was required to arrive early to start a fire in the wood stove with wood provided by the families of the students.

One account from the early days of the school reads, “My brothers all went to school three miles away in a one-room schoolhouse. There were eight grades and one teacher. Two children sat at a desk and each had a book and a slate. The school had a big wood burning stove in the middle of the room and each family was required to supply wood for the stove. When I was six I started school there too.”

The Borner Schoolhouse was donated to the Museum of the West in 2005 by Mike and Mary Young and restoration was done. Today it is furnished with 16 student desks, a teacher’s desk, a blackboard and a wood stove. In the summer, the Pioneer Association conducts week-long Pioneer School, a Living History Project where children can experience what it was like to get your education in a one room school. Children dress in clothes like pioneer children would have worn for the week and share desks and learn lessons without computers and video material.

