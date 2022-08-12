Look to the skies – Dubois Fly-in is happening tomorrow!

Dubois Municipal Airport welcomes the public to its 3rd annual Community Aviation Day on Saturday, August 13th from 6:30 am to 1:00 pm. A variety of aircraft will be on display and visitors will have an opportunity to see them up close and learn about them from the pilots who fly them and the specialists who maintain them. The event is free and open to all and is being presented by the Town of Dubois. Dubois Municipal Airport

There are many FREE Events leading up to the MAIN EVENT on August 13th.

YOUTH CHAIN LINK FENCE CONTEST

The 2022 theme is “Share Your Wings” and all youth (5-7, 8-10, 11-13, 14-17) are invited to decorate a section of the Dubois Airport Fence during a designated period of time during the week of August 8th. This event is sponsored by the Dubois Boys & Girls Club.

Need a ride to the airport to decorate YOUR fence? Call the Volunteer Event Coordinator at 303-250-5155 for the registration form and details. Schedule your time to show how artistic you really are! Prizes will be awarded on Saturday, August 13th at 1:00 p.m.

PILOT POKER RUN CHALLENGE

All pilots are eligible to enter. The challenge runs from August 10-12 and will involve flying to 5 different airports, collecting a poker card and turning in the drawn hand on Saturday morning, August 13, at the Dubois Airport.

Prizes will be awarded for the highest scoring hand and the lowest scoring hand. Pilots interested in participating should contact the Volunteer Event Coordinator at 303-250-5155 for a registration form and details.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Hot Air Balloon Tethered Rides – made possible by Neversweat Recreation Grant Board

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. in Town Park

Up, Up & Away Sponsorship – Big Wind River Float Trips and Fly Fishing

Adults – $20

Kids 12 & under – $10

Donations will benefit the Dubois Search & Rescue. Dubois Search & Rescue is a local non-profit organization made up of professionally equipped and fully staffed volunteers who respond to 911 calls for anyone in need of wilderness rescue in the Upper Wind River Valley.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Hot Air Balloon Tethered Rides

6:30 – 8:30 a.m. in Town Park

Up, Up & Away Sponsorship – Wyoming Community Bank

Adults – $20

Kids 12 & under – $10

Donations will benefit the Dubois Search & Rescue.

Get Ready to TAKE OFF and be part of our airport celebration!

Pilots from all over Wyoming and neighboring states are invited to fly in for the morning’s activities. A Safety Seminar is scheduled and WINGS credit will be given to those who participate. Prizes will be awarded for OLDEST PILOT, YOUNGEST PILOT, PILOT WHO FLIES THE FARTHEST TO GET THERE…PILOT WHO ARRIVES THE EARLIEST.

Any pilot wanting to spend one night or the weekend in Dubois and/or visit the National Museum of Military Vehicles NMMV.org should contact Cathy at 303-250-5155 to help arrange for lodging, and transportation from the airport to the museum, etc.

There are many opportunities for individuals, businesses, and organizations to take part in this event.

SPONSOR A BANNER FOR THE AIRPORT FENCE

A 1/4 mile fence that runs along the entryway of the Dubois Municipal Airport will be a prime location for advertising on the day of the event. Any business or individual who has a banner to feature during the week of August 8-14 should contact the Volunteer Event Coordinator for pick-up. A $50 donation made payable to TOWN OF DUBOIS will help support the event.

KIWANIS FLYING FLAPJACK BREAKFAST

Start Aviation Day by fueling up with Flying Flapjacks, prepared by the Kiwanis Club of Dubois, located in the first hangar inside the airport gate. Pancakes, sausage patties, juice, and hi-octane coffee will be served until 6:30-10:00 a.m. or until they run out. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children 8 and under (toddlers free). All funds raised will support programs that encourage literacy, safety, leadership, personal well-being and fun!

WALKIN’ TACOS, and More!

The community of Upper Little Warm Springs will host lunch items, featuring ‘Walkin’ Tacos (lunch in a bag).

KIDZONE

Girl Scouts of Montana/Wyoming will feature a Balloon Board with prizes inside the balloons.

RAFFLE TICKET FOR A FREE HELICOPTER RIDE

Three lucky raffle winners will be scheduled to take a helicopter ride in Classic Air Medical’s emergency transport helicopter. The ride will be scheduled for early morning within a week from the drawing, which will occur at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 13.

Raffle tickets are $5 each and will support the Dubois Search & Rescue Volunteer Organization. The free rides are being donated by Classic Air Medical.

YOUNG EAGLE AIRPLANE RIDES

All youth (ages 8-17) are eligible to take a free airplane ride with certified and licensed EAA pilots from Dubois. The rides will take place on Sunday, August 14, beginning at 6:30 a.m. ad continuing until all registered youth have taken their ride. A parent is required to complete and sign an official EAA Young Eagles registration form. Look for the YOUNG EAGLES table on Community Aviation Day!

PILOT ACTIVITIES

Earn WINGS credit for attending (helps lower pilot insurance)

Submit Pilot Poker Run Challenge cards for a chance to win a prize – prizes for the Highest Scoring hand and Lowest Scoring Hand

BE A VOLUNTEER!

All of the above activities would not occur without many volunteers giving their time and efforts in making all the event components come together. Volunteers are needed to help hang banners on the fence, set up tables and chairs, welcome attendees, and monitor the FIRST AID STATION sponsored by Range. Get a free pancake breakfast for volunteering for at least 3 hours at the event. First-time volunteers will receive a T-Shirt, as well. Forms are available from the Volunteer Event Coordinator.

Aviation companies have been invited to showcase their products and services; non-profit organizations from Dubois will also be on hand to promote their causes. All will be given complimentary booth space. Contact 303-250-5155 for space availability.

So rise early on Saturday, Aug 13th, and head on out to the Dubois Municipal Airport for pancakes and a morning of aviation appreciation!

For more information on the event OR to volunteer, please contact Cathy Groves, Volunteer Event Coordinator at 303-250-5155.

Special thanks to all of our sponsors. You are appreciated!

Top Gun Sponsor – Fremont Motors Dodge and Jeep of Lander Touch ’n’ Go Sponsor – Justus Jacobs, State Farm Insurance Wheels Up Sponsor – Wind River KOA Holiday Up, Up & Away Sponsors – (Hot Air Balloon events to be held at Town Park) – Big Wind River Float Trips & Fly Fishing and Wyoming Community Bank

Many thanks to other local Dubois businesses that have contributed to this event.