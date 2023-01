(Riverton, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton shared yesterday that Alan Ross retired. According to their post, he was the last of the original forecasters at their office.

“Alan has worked all 33 years of his National Weather Service Career in Wyoming, starting in Cheyenne in 1989 before transferring to Riverton in 1996. We wish him well in all of his future endeavors.”

Enjoy retirement, Alan!

