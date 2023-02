(Fremont County, WY) – A pair of longtime maintenance workers for WYDOT District 5-Northwest Wyoming were honored on Thursday.

Neil Thomas and Shane Pugh retired after decades of public service to the State of Wyoming, the announcement reads.

“Pugh, of Hudson, is the retiring maintenance foreman in Riverton, and Thomas, of Riverton, the retiring heavy equipment operator in Riverton. Best of luck to both men and their wives in their retirements.”

Advertisement