Longtime BTI employees earn awards

You see BTI trucks everywhere and wonder what they are hauling. This company based in Riverton specializes in bulk transportation of Wyoming-produced minerals for the worldwide mining, petroleum and agricultural industries. Here’s who’s been behind the wheel for 37 years. These drivers pictured below keep BTI trucks running safely and efficiently each and every day.

We proudly present Service Awards to Jim Vialpando, Wayne Lange, and Doug Fabrizius for 3.5 million accident-free, injury-free miles. It’s a tremendous & extremely hard to earn accomplishment. Thank you and congratulations! BTI CEO, Corte McGuffey

BTI driver, Doug Fabrizius accepts his award for 3,500,000 accident-free, injury-free miles. Pictured L to R: President, Sue Leffler; CEO, Corte McGuffey; driver, Doug Fabrizius; Safety Coordinator, Mike Box

BTI driver, Wayne Lange accepts his award for 3,500,000 accident-free, injury-free miles. Pictured L to R: President, Sue Leffler; driver, Wayne Lange; Safety Coordinator, Mike Box

BTI driver, Jim Vialpando accepts his award for 3,500,000 accident-free, injury-free miles. Pictured L to R: Vice President, Liz Berthod; driver, Jim Vialpando; President, Sue Leffler

An award-winning company with award-winning employees!