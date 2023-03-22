Local woman named one of USA Today’s Women of the Year

(Fort Washakie, WY) – 35-year-old Latera LeBeau has been selected as USA Today’s Women of the Year for Wyoming.

“I feel very humble and happy!” LeBeau told County 10 about being selected.

She is a member of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes and spends much of her time educating people about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“These honorees are women who lift up people in their communities and across the country, making a difference in the lives of many,” USA Today said about their Women of the Year selections. “They show up and speak out for those who may not have a voice, advocating for issues from health to equality and justice to the environment and more.”

Click here to read her story in USA Today.