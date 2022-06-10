Local woman charged for assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Jessica Wallowingbull, 27,

of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Wallowingbull appeared for an arraignment hearing on May 19, 2022, before

Federal District Court Magistrate Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial has been set for July 25, 2022, and the defendant was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal Service.

Wallowingbull faces up to 20 years of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $500,000 fine, and a $200 special assessment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.