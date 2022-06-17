Local UW extension educator receives national recognition

(Fremont County, WY) – At its annual spring conference, the University of Wyoming Extension celebrated awardees who earned recognition from professional associations at the state and national level.

Author of Wyoming Specialty Crop Directory earns recognition

Cole Ehmke, former community development specialist for the UW Extension, received the Epsilon Sigma Phi (ESP) Eta Chapter Mid-Career Service recognition for his 2021 Wyoming Specialty Crop Directory. With listings for more than 800 local food producers, farmers markets, and community gardens, the directory is a “great resource for anyone interested in connecting with the local foods ecosystem in Wyoming,” says ESP President David Keto. “His work highlights Extension’s strength in elevating local community resources to create statewide connections.” Vist bit.ly/wy-specialty-crop-directory to view the publication.

Wyoming health equity manager applauded for community development efforts

Feliciana Turner, performance improvement and health equity manager for the Wyoming Department of Health, received the 2021 Friend of Wyoming Association of Community Development Extension Professionals (WACDEP) Award. In collaboration with the UW Extension, Turner developed a web-based survey instrument to gather statewide feedback from the public on Wyoming’s health improvement plan. She organized “a first attempt at utilizing technology for garnering input from stakeholders across the state,” WACDEP reports.

Fremont, Albany County Extension educators commended by the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA)

Two UW Extension educators received national recognition from the NACAA for their exemplary performance. Chance Marshall of Fremont County received the Achievement Award and Brian Sebade of Albany County earned the Distinguished Service Award. Barton Stam, president of the Wyoming chapter of the NACAA, says both educators “work hard in their careers to further ag education and support the mission of UW Extension. They are appreciated by ag producers around the state.”

Wyoming 4-H leaders excel locally and nationally

UW Extension educator Emily Swinyer of Sheridan County received the Rookie 4-H Educator Award from the Wyoming Association of Extension 4-H Agents (WAE4-HA). The Rookie Award recognizes outstanding 4-H leaders with less than three years of service in the state.

Extension educators Joddee Jacobson of Natrona County and Kim Fry of Campbell County earned national awards for their leadership and service.

Jacobson received the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4-HA) Achievement in Service Award, which celebrates exceptional performance in members who have served more than three and less than seven years in extension youth programs. Fry received the NAE4-HA Distinguished Service Award, recognizing more than seven years of exceptional performance in extension youth programs.