Local teen seeks to skate with legend Tony Hawk; community help needed

(Riverton, WY) – 17-year-old Patrick Smith is currently in 3rd place in the quarterfinals of Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero. He needs to be in 1st place by the evening of Thursday, July 6, to advance into the semifinals for a chance to skate with Tony Hawk and win $10,000.

That’s where the community comes in. You can cast a free daily vote for Patrick by clicking here. Voting to get him into the semifinals ends July 6 at 7 pm PDT (Pacific Daylight Time).

The soon-to-be St. Stephens High School senior has been skateboarding regularly since he was nine years old, but got his first board at around the age of three.

Patrick Smith at the Riverton Skatepark (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

“Just what it’s done for me the past few years,” Patrick explained about what keeps him skateboarding. “I’ve made good friends from it. I’ve had good memories from it. It feels good. It takes your mind off stuff. It’s like a type of therapy for some people. Just like how listening to music helps other people. Skateboarding helps other people too.”

At the age of 12, Patrick was featured in the short documentary Good Medicine by Jackson Tisi, which can be watched below.

He plans to attend college after high school and become a criminal defense lawyer.