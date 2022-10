(Fremont County, WY) – 17-year-old Gavin Griffin was last seen on October 16, 2022, in Riverton. He was wearing jeans, a black hat and a black shirt. He is approximately 6’2″, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information or contact with Gavin is requested to contact the Riverton PD at (307) 856-4891 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.