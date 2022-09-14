Local teen added to Wyoming missing persons list

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Missing Persons page indicates another local teen has been reported missing.

Garrett Charles Wells, age 16, was last seen in Lander, Wyoming, on August 26, 2022. He is a Native American male, approximately 5’10”, 215 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt, and a tan windbreaker with a Native American design on it. Anyone with information or contact with Garrett is requested to contact the Lander PD at (307) 332-3131 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

