Local students recognized on UW Spring Semester President’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists the following local students on the 2022 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Local students are:

Dubois

Amber M. Sessock

Lander

Kailee Behunin

Vaishnavi M. Bhavsar

Kaycee Dawn Conder

Molly Fehringer

Lauren Argyle Fontaine

Emma Lee Gist

Abbigale Leigh Hamilton

Megan L. Haratyk

Celeste Ann Helpingstine

Jaclyn Hudson

Maria Kulow

Nicholas Kulow

Max Mazurie

Kenzie McPhie

Bowen Reber

Lucy Urbanski

Skyler Ruth Woodruff

Pavillion

Charles David Dechert

Ben Zoller

Riverton

Mackenzie S. Becker

Bethany Castro

Cody R. Chancellor

Micah R. Conner

Eoin Crane

Kaylee Dickinson

Carlee M. Flanagan

Miracle P. Gardner

Shelby N. Gray

Kaitlyn M. Griffin

Journey Nii’ eihii Hisei LeBeau

Madison Looper

Taylenn Thompson

Gabrielle Ann Vincent

Shoshoni

Lisa Nichole Hoffman

Janelle C. Streeter