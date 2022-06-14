Local students recognized on UW Spring Semester President’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists the following local students on the 2022 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Local students are:
Dubois
Amber M. Sessock
Lander
Kailee Behunin
Vaishnavi M. Bhavsar
Kaycee Dawn Conder
Molly Fehringer
Lauren Argyle Fontaine
Emma Lee Gist
Abbigale Leigh Hamilton
Megan L. Haratyk
Celeste Ann Helpingstine
Jaclyn Hudson
Maria Kulow
Nicholas Kulow
Max Mazurie
Kenzie McPhie
Bowen Reber
Lucy Urbanski
Skyler Ruth Woodruff
Pavillion
Charles David Dechert
Ben Zoller
Riverton
Mackenzie S. Becker
Bethany Castro
Cody R. Chancellor
Micah R. Conner
Eoin Crane
Kaylee Dickinson
Carlee M. Flanagan
Miracle P. Gardner
Shelby N. Gray
Kaitlyn M. Griffin
Journey Nii’ eihii Hisei LeBeau
Madison Looper
Taylenn Thompson
Gabrielle Ann Vincent
Shoshoni
Lisa Nichole Hoffman
Janelle C. Streeter