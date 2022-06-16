Local students recognized on UW Spring Semester Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls

(Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2022 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Local students are:
Crowheart
Reata D. Hindman
Dubois
Kellyn Breyley Chandler
Dalton J. Finley
Felicity J. Halmay
Julia Elle Halmay
Rheannon Hawk
Justin F. Poppe
Taryn K. Seabolt
Fort Washakie
Veronica Lalasa Acosta-Engavo
Lander
Jennifer C. Bautz
Allison Nicole Brown
Jaren Calkins
Emma Crane
Alexis L. Fontaine
Samantha J. Gould
Maille Ruth Gray
Maclean R. Hellyer
Carly Samantha Hutson
Ellie Jones
McKenna Berry Kail
Benjamin Thomas Logue
Alexa C. Mazur
Eli V. Mazurie
Kiley A. McConnell
Hannah Morneau
Brianna Leigh Rich
Tessa Elise Rodgers
Grayson Rotter
Emilee E. Sheridan
Elizabeth G. Sossaman
Rachel A. Stoinski
Jordan N. Troxel
Connor Michael Wilkinson
Hazel Womack
Riverton
Bailey Baxter
Thomas Beasley
Hunter K. Bradshaw
Ridgely Travis Briggs
Dillon M. Forbis
Cody J. Frazier
Perlene Keller
Trynity Martinez
William A. Mumme
Patricia Ann Pingree
Antonio D. Roman
Savannah K. Salisbury
Max D. Wardner