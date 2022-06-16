Local students recognized on UW Spring Semester Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls

(Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2022 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Local students are:

Crowheart

Reata D. Hindman

Dubois

Kellyn Breyley Chandler

Dalton J. Finley

Felicity J. Halmay

Julia Elle Halmay

Rheannon Hawk

Justin F. Poppe

Taryn K. Seabolt

Fort Washakie

Veronica Lalasa Acosta-Engavo

Lander

Jennifer C. Bautz

Allison Nicole Brown

Jaren Calkins

Emma Crane

Alexis L. Fontaine

Samantha J. Gould

Maille Ruth Gray

Maclean R. Hellyer

Carly Samantha Hutson

Ellie Jones

McKenna Berry Kail

Benjamin Thomas Logue

Alexa C. Mazur

Eli V. Mazurie

Kiley A. McConnell

Hannah Morneau

Brianna Leigh Rich

Tessa Elise Rodgers

Grayson Rotter

Emilee E. Sheridan

Elizabeth G. Sossaman

Rachel A. Stoinski

Jordan N. Troxel

Connor Michael Wilkinson

Hazel Womack

Riverton

Bailey Baxter

Thomas Beasley

Hunter K. Bradshaw

Ridgely Travis Briggs

Dillon M. Forbis

Cody J. Frazier

Perlene Keller

Trynity Martinez

William A. Mumme

Patricia Ann Pingree

Antonio D. Roman

Savannah K. Salisbury

Max D. Wardner