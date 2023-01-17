Local Special Olympics Jackalope Jumps happening March 18 & 25

(Fremont County, WY) – Special Olympics Wyoming is looking for individuals, athletes, businesses, schools, law enforcement, fire, military, and other clubs and organizations willing to “Be Bold, Go for the Cold!” at a 2023 Jackalope Jump in their area!

Jackalope Jump fundraising events to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes are being scheduled across the state. It’s a great way for to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming. All funds raised go to support programming and events for over 1,600 athletes statewide.

Register at www.SOWY.org for a Jackalope Jump in your area! Online registration is FREE and strongly encouraged.

Riverton – Saturday, March 18 – City Hall

Lander – Saturday, March 25 – Palace Pharmacy Parking Lot

The concept is simple: participants raise money to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, then face freezing cold water! The Jackalope Jumps, however, are so much more than that! They are the kind of fun and inspiring events that you really must experience to understand. Each jump is its own personalized event as they are planned and organized locally by SOWY volunteers. All Jumpers that raise a minimum of $100 per person will receive a Jackalope Jump T-Shirt and beanie. Participants that raise $750 per person will also get a hydration backpack and those individuals raising $1000+ will get a chance to win 1 of 3 $100 Visa Gift Cards.

Schools and 1st Responders can easily get involved in fundraising and participating at a local jump and earn a cool Jackalope Jump beanie incentive at $50 minimum per person. Cool School Challengers and 1st Responders are also eligible for all incentive levels by meeting the minimum fundraising amounts per person.

Grab some friends, maybe plan a fun costume, get pumped and register today at SOWY.org!

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.