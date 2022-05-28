Local musicians make 2022 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist

The Wyoming Arts Council released the 2022 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist this week, and it happens to include local electronic artist Zük and rockers Full Blown Mosey.

The musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure, especially those that require long drives across the high plains or through mountain passes. Listen to the playlist on Spotify now.

These musicians represent some of the best the Wyoming independent music scene has to offer. From the blues-infused folk sounds of Shandryn Trumble to Zük’s electronic vibes, and the hard rock of Ashes of Denial, there’s something for all tastes.

Advertisement

Songs were selected by Kendall Smith, the Director of Programming for a new net-zero performing arts center in Basalt, CO called The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW). The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming.

Artists and tracks include: